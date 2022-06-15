Zelensky Meets With Leaders of Albania and Montenegro in Kyiv

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Prime Minister of Montenegro Dritan Abazovic arrived in Kyiv on June 15, at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

They are the first Western Balkan leaders to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24.

“International partners continue to come to Ukraine. This is an important signal of their support of the Ukrainian people,” said Zelensky in a Telegram post.

The footage shows Zelensky greeting the leaders and their delegations outside of the Presidential Office Building in Kyiv, before they proceed to a conference room inside.

Albania imposed sanctions on Russia and pledged a €1 million donation to Ukraine in early May. Montenegro announced the imposition of unspecified sanctions on Russia in early April. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful