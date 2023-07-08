Zelensky Makes Symbolic Visit to Snake Island as Ukraine War Enters 500th Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a defiant video statement from the symbolic Snake Island in the Black Sea, as the war with Russia entered its 500th day on Saturday, July 8.

The island was famously the location were a handful of Ukrainian defenders defied a Russian warship at the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

“500 days of the full-scale war. Snake Island. The free island of free Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

“I am grateful to everyone who fought here against the occupiers. We commemorated the heroes who gave their lives in this battle – one of the most important during the full-scale war,” he added.

Ukraine recaptured Snake Island in the summer of 2022. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful