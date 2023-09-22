Zelensky Lays Wreath at 9/11 Memorial Amid Washington Visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday, September 21, during an official visit to the United States.

Footage posted to X, formerly Twitter, shows Zelensky greet and shake hands with people and lay a wreath during Thursday’s visit.

“Terror always fails when people band together to defend freedom. It will never be able to defeat free nations and people,” the post read. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful