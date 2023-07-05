Zelensky claims Russia may have rigged the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with explosives

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is the largest in Europe. It has been occupied by Russia since 2022. Nuclear experts have previously warned that damage to the plant could have disastrous consequences. Ukrainian authorities recently held training drills for a potential nuclear disaster. The world’s worst nuclear disaster took place at the Chernobyl (or Chornobyl) Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine in 1986. That incident led to the evacuation of 116,000 people. It’s thought the area won’t be fully safe for at least 3000 years. Ukrainian authorities say they would need to evacuate around 300,000 people if there was a disaster at Zaporizhzhia. Even if the plant is not intentionally damaged, the International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly warned of the risk of accidental damage. There are reports that some residents near the plant have started to flee following Vladimir Zelensky’s warning.