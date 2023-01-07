Zelensky Claims Russia Continued Attacks Despite Kremlin's Declaration of Orthodox Christmas Ceasefire

In an Orthodox Christmas address on January 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed Russian forces continued attacks despite the Kremlin’s declaration of a 36-hour unilateral ceasefire.

Zelensky dismissed the ceasefire, saying the “reality is that Russian rounds hit Bakhmut and other Ukrainian positions.”

He added that “only the expulsion of the Russian occupiers from Ukrainian land and the elimination of any opportunities for Russia to put pressure on Ukraine and the whole of Europe” would bring a “ceasefire, security and peace.”

Russian state media reported claims that Ukraine had also continued offensive actions over Orthodox Christmas.

Ukraine did not agree to observe the unilateral ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: President of Ukraine via Storyful