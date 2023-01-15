Zelensky Calls on Countries to Provide More Weapons to Ukraine After Deadly Dnipro Strike

In the wake of a deadly missile strike on an apartment block in Dnipro on Saturday, January 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on countries to provide more weapons to Ukraine.

In his nightly address on Saturday, Zelensky began by speaking to those whom he described as hesitant to supply Ukraine with necessary weapons and pointed to the strike on Dnipro earlier in the day, where officials said 14 people had been killed, including a 15-year-old girl.

He said that Russia could only be defeated on the battlefield.

“What is needed for this? Those weapons which are in the warehouses of our partners and which our soldiers are waiting for so much,” he said. “No amount of persuasion or [passage of time] will stop the terrorists who are methodically killing our people.”

Zelensky also welcomed the British government’s announcement that it would provide Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks, making the United Kingdom the first country to send modern Western battle tanks to Ukraine. Credit: President of Ukraine via Storyful