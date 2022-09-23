Zelenskiy: War has 'entered every Russian home'

STORY: "Russia's war against Ukraine is not something on TV or the internet but something that has entered every Russian home," he said during his daily address.

President Vladimir Putin launched a new mobilization campaign for the seven-month-old war that has already killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverized cities and damaged the global economy.

Some draft-age Russians rushed to leave the country on Thursday to escape their country's biggest conscription drive since World War Two, as world powers at the United Nations demanded Moscow be held accountable for alleged atrocities in Ukraine.

Russia said reports of a mass exodus were exaggerated.

Russian news agencies reported on Thursday that 10,000 people had volunteered to fight even before their call-up papers had arrived, citing the Russian General Staff.