Zelenskiy thanks anti-war protester on Russian TV

STORY: “And personally to the woman who entered the studio of Channel One with a poster against the war’, he added.

An anti-war protester interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday (March 14) holding up a sign behind the studio presenter.

The sign, in English and Russian, read: "NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you here." Another phrase, which looked like "Russians against war," was partly obscured.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".