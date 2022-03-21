Zelenskiy talks possible Israel peace role, Mariupol

STORY: Zelenskiy, speaking in a late evening video appeal to Ukrainians after addressing Israel's parliament by video link, said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had been trying to act as an intermediary between Kyiv and Moscow.

""The Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. (Naftali) Bennett, is trying to find the path of negotiations with Russia," Zelenskiy said. "And we are thankful for that, for every effort, so that sooner or later we will start talking with Russia. Maybe in Jerusalem. That’s the right place to find peace, if that is possible."

Russian and Ukrainian forces also fought for the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Sunday, where residents are trapped with little food, water and power. Mariupol has suffered some of the heaviest bombardments since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Many of its 400,000 residents remain trapped with little if any food, water and power.

Zelenskiy said Russian forces bombed a Mariupol art school on Saturday in which 400 residents were sheltering, but the number of casualties was not yet known.

"But we do know that we will shoot down the pilot who dropped that bomb like we have already shot down nearly 100 other mass murderers," Zelenskiy said.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims, though Russia denies targeting civilians.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NorCal WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

    A World War II veteran from Northern California turned 100 years old Saturday.﻿ Clark Blunt Jr. ﻿is one of a handful of heroes still alive today who served in the Battle of the Bulge. Blunt ﻿celebrated the big milestone at Roseville Assisted Living and Memory Care.

  • Maine island library wants your banned books

    The tiny library on Matinicus Island 22 miles (35 kilometers) off the Maine coast is on a mission to fill its shelves with books that have fallen out of favor elsewhere. From “And Tango Makes Three,” the story of two male penguins that raised a chick together, to classics like “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood and “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck, all books are welcome including those that are being banned or canceled in other parts of the country. Eva Murray recently returned from a trip to the mainland with a bunch of books including “And Tango Makes Three,” which the American Library Association says is one of the most banned books in the country.

  • Ukrainian forces bunker down in Kharkiv as the deep-sounding boom of tank and artillery fire rings out

    Ask any resident of Kharkiv and they will tell you that the most desirable homes are located within its wooded northern suburbs. The air was filled with the deep-sounding boom of tank and artillery fire. Observers and experts thought this city would fall to the Russians because it is located just 30 or so kilometres from the Russian border, but their much-vaunted military has been held on Kharkiv's northern outskirts and we were given access to this suburban frontier.

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury downs rival Horishima in dual moguls for World Cup season title

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France. Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump. Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the mo

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Remembering the trade deadline deals that didn't work

    From Tomas Tatar watching the playoffs from the Vegas press box, Peter Forsberg's brief stop in Nashville to Tomas Plekanec looking terribly uncomfortable in a Maple Leafs sweater, these are the trade deadline deals that are remembered for the wrong reasons.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge