Zelenskiy talks possible Israel peace role, Mariupol

STORY: Zelenskiy, speaking in a late evening video appeal to Ukrainians after addressing Israel's parliament by video link, said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had been trying to act as an intermediary between Kyiv and Moscow.

""The Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. (Naftali) Bennett, is trying to find the path of negotiations with Russia," Zelenskiy said. "And we are thankful for that, for every effort, so that sooner or later we will start talking with Russia. Maybe in Jerusalem. That’s the right place to find peace, if that is possible."

Russian and Ukrainian forces also fought for the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Sunday, where residents are trapped with little food, water and power. Mariupol has suffered some of the heaviest bombardments since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Many of its 400,000 residents remain trapped with little if any food, water and power.

Zelenskiy said Russian forces bombed a Mariupol art school on Saturday in which 400 residents were sheltering, but the number of casualties was not yet known.

"But we do know that we will shoot down the pilot who dropped that bomb like we have already shot down nearly 100 other mass murderers," Zelenskiy said.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims, though Russia denies targeting civilians.