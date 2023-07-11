Zelenskiy says 'Ukraine will make NATO stronger'

STORY: He thanked Lithuania for a "clear and honest" and "courageous position" in support of Ukrainian membership.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, who took part in the event, handed Zelenskiy a bullet-holed Ukrainian flag, which was then raised on a flagpole. The flag had flown on a Ukrainian tank during battles in Bakhmut.

It was brought to Vilnius by a group of 33 Ukrainian and Lithuanian runners in support of Ukraine as the potential 33rd NATO member.