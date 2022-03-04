Zelenskiy pleads Europe to 'wake up' after nuclear plant attack

STORY: In a video uploaded to his Facebook account, Zelenskiy said Russian tanks were shooting at nuclear reactor blocks and said "only immediate action from Europe can stop the Russian troops."

A fire broke out in a training building outside the largest nuclear power plant in Europe during intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Ukraine's state emergency service said on Friday.

A video feed from the plant verified by Reuters showed shelling and smoke rising near a building at the plant compound.

"Not a single state apart from Russia has ever shelled nuclear reactors," Zelenskiy said.

"It is the first time in our history, in the history of humankind, that the terrorist state turned to nuclear terrorism."

Comparing the possible consequences to the Chernobyl disaster of 1986, Zelenskiy said the whole of Europe would have to be evacuated in the event of an explosion at Zaporizhzhia.