Zelenskiy plays air raid siren heard 'all the time'

STORY: Zelenskiy held up his mobile phone and let the siren sound for 20 seconds.

“We hear it for hours, days, weeks,” he said. “With the sound of this siren Ukrainians live, work, try to sleep, get treatment for wounds, give birth to children, die.”

During his address, Zelenskiy appealed for wider sanctions by Europe against Russia.

Russia's invasion, now in its fourth week, has largely stalled. It has failed to seize any major city much less capture Kyiv or swiftly topple Zelenskiy.