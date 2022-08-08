Zelenskiy meets with U.S. actress Jessica Chastain

STORY: Chastain, who arrived by train, was met by an official Ukrainian delegation at Kyiv's main train station.

During the meeting, Zelenskiy thanked the actress for visiting as she praised the people of Ukraine for being "very brave and strong".

According to Ukrainian media, Chastain was also expected to visit "Okhmatdyt" Children's Hospital in Kyiv as well as Irpin, a satellite town outside the capital badly damaged after Russia launched its assault on Ukraine in February.