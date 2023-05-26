Zelenskiy: Dnipro hospital hit in Russian attack

STORY: He denounced the attack as a crime against humanity, and the Ukrainian Defence Ministry called it a serious war crime under the Geneva Conventions, which set out how soldiers and civilians should be treated in war.

Footage shared by a regional governor and Zelenskiy showed firefighters working to put out a roaring fire in a devastated hospital building.

Much of the upper floor had been badly damaged, as had and adjacent building and cars parked nearby.

The burning building seen in the videos was verified as the Dnipropetrovsk City Hospital No. 14 by matching it and nearby buildings and road layout to file and satellite imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to independently verify the date the videos were filmed.

"Another (Russian) missile attack, another crime against humanity," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

Russia has denied repeated accusations that its soldiers have committed war crimes in Ukraine.