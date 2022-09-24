Zelenskiy condemns referendums, Iranian drones

STORY: "These are not just crimes against international law and Ukrainian law, these are crimes against specific people, against a nation," Zelenskiy said.

Russia launched referendums on Friday aimed at annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains Russia is carrying out a "special military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine, rid it of dangerous nationalists and defend Russia from transatlantic alliance NATO.

Ukraine said on Friday it had downed four Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones used by Russia's armed forces, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to complain that Tehran was harming Ukrainian citizens.

Video released by Ukrainian authorities show firefighters tackling a blaze in the port city of Odesa, said to have been caused by Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones used by Russia's armed forces.

Separate video also released by Ukraine on Friday claimed to show an Iranian drone downed at sea.

Reuters was not able to verify the date and location of the video.

Ukraine and the United States accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, a charge Tehran denies.