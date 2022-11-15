Zelenskiy: China, U.S. oppose nuclear threats

STORY: In particular, it is important that the United States and China jointly highlighted that the threats of using nuclear weapons were unacceptable. Everyone understands to whom these words are addressed," Zelenskiy said in an evening video address.

The United Nations General Assembly on Monday called for Russia to be held accountable for its conduct in Ukraine, voting to approve a resolution recognizing that Russia must be responsible for making reparations to the country.

The resolution, supported by 94 of the assembly's 193 members, said Russia, which invaded its neighbor in February, "must bear the legal consequences of all of its internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts."

The resolution recommends that member states, in cooperation with Ukraine, create a international register to record evidence and claims against Russia.