Zelenskiy awards medal to bomb-sniffing dog

STORY: The small dog was accompanied by his handler to receive the honor recognizing his courage before a joint news conference between Zelenskiy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Patron barked during the presentation and wagged his tail, prompting laughter from the audience. Trudeau patted his pockets as though looking for a dog treat.

The bomb-sniffing dog sat between his handler's legs following the presentation, looking up to receive a scratch under his chin.