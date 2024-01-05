Zeke Nnaji throws it down!
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Blake Murphy from Sportsnet to go deep on the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks and what it means for both teams.
When Michigan and Washington battle Monday we will get the last national champion that truly represents a conference and a region of the country.
NFL referees remain a negative story and seem to need more practice. They should get their extra reps in the United Football League, its president says.
Why the NBA’s new 65-game rule affects Heat center Bam Adebayo more than most.
Here is where we believe the top college quarterback prospects will fall to in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.
Despite a playoff seed still undetermined, the Rams will rest Matthew Stafford in the regular-season finale against the 49ers. Carson Wentz will start.
A radio host said the play of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not 'quarterbacky.' A number of Black social media users came to Jackson's defense.
"... there was no discussion ... Then, all of a sudden, out of the blue, we just have this final outcome."
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.
Pat McAfee is clearing some things up after comments made by Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show that linked Jimmy Kimmel to the Jeffrey Epstein list of associates. McAfee addressed the controversy at the top of his show on ESPN, noting that the ABC late-night talk show host had threatened legal action. The sports …
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Veteran guard Ricky Rubio, who stepped away from his playing career — and the Cleveland Cavaliers — this season to concentrate on his mental health, said Thursday his NBA career is over. The 33-year-old Rubio posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he's “doing much better and getting better every day” but that his NBA career “has come to an end.” The Cavs have been in talks to buy out Rubio's $6.1 million contract for this season. The Spanish native has spent the past two s
Shots fired by Bears QB Justin Fields: "Their fans are gonna be loud because there’s not much to do in Green Bay except watch football."
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes will sit out the Kansas City Chiefs' regular-season finale against the Chargers on Sunday in Los Angeles with their eighth straight AFC West title secured and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs already locked up. The Chiefs can do no better or worse in their postseason positioning after last week's win over Cincinnati clinched the division, so coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Mahomes would get a week of rest. Veteran backup Blaine Gabbert will start and sec
Jaire Alexander was back at Packers practice for the first time since his suspension
Pat Maroon quickly endeared himself to the Tampa Bay Lightning franchise and its fan base when he joined the team in 2020. The man nicknamed "The Big Rig" helped his hometown, St. Louis Blues, win the Stanley Cup in 2019, and he was a huge reason why the Lightning won back-to-back Cups in 2020 and 2021. This offseason, Maroon was traded to the Minnesota Wild after a four-year run in Tampa. Despite the fact that he isn't on the Bolts roster anymore, Maroon is still a fan favorite and favorite among his former teammates. Tonight, the Wild host the Lightning, and Maroon will face his former teammates for the first time.
With talks ongoing to agree a merger between rival tours, McIlroy has taken a tentative step towards rapprochement.
Justin Fields' teammates continue to make it clear they want him as Bears QB1 in 2024.
Once the calendar flips to a new year, the angst of incomplete rosters and dashed hot-stove dreams inch closer to reality.