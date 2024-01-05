Zeke Nnaji throws it down!

WFTS-Tampa

Pat Maroon quickly endeared himself to the Tampa Bay Lightning franchise and its fan base when he joined the team in 2020. The man nicknamed "The Big Rig" helped his hometown, St. Louis Blues, win the Stanley Cup in 2019, and he was a huge reason why the Lightning won back-to-back Cups in 2020 and 2021. This offseason, Maroon was traded to the Minnesota Wild after a four-year run in Tampa. Despite the fact that he isn't on the Bolts roster anymore, Maroon is still a fan favorite and favorite among his former teammates. Tonight, the Wild host the Lightning, and Maroon will face his former teammates for the first time.