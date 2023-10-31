Zeke Nnaji throws it down!

The host revealed in 2022 he was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Three-time major title winner Iga Swiatek and reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova joined the chorus of competitors at the WTA Finals criticizing the playing conditions at the season-ending championship for women's tennis. The chief complaints — no fewer than half of the eight singles players have spoken out, and Monday was just the second day of action — are that the temporary outdoor hard court in Cancun, built atop a golf course, does not allow for solid footing, the balls bounce oddly and the surface wasn't ready early enough to allow for sufficient practice time before matches began. After her victory in round-robin play on Sunday, No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka called the conditions at the season-ending championship “another level of disrespect.”
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "better today than yesterday," but dealing with an illness heading into Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
An act of unselfishness overshadowed the moment when Tommy Pham was caught wandering off second base.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The struggling New York Giants have traded defensive end Leonard Williams to the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks for a pair of draft picks. The Giants (2-6) said Monday they will receive a second-round draft choice in 2024 and a fifth-rounder in 2025 for Williams, who had a $32 million salary cap hit this season, the highest on the team. Seattle (5-2) has two third-round picks next year, which will help soften the blow of giving up a second-rounder. The deal came a
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
The 'Friends' star was a lifelong tennis fan — and even trained to go pro as a teenager
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins has a torn right Achilles tendon that will end his season, the Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday after his first career injury put a somber tone on their three-game winning streak. The Vikings announced that the MRI exam on Cousins confirmed their initial fear of a tear after the 12th-year quarterback went down in pain in the fourth quarter at Green Bay on Sunday after planting his foot in the grass to try to avoid a sack. He quickly limped off the field, una
DENVER (AP) — Patrick Mahomes showed up to the stadium feeling ill and out of sorts. It only got worse after kickoff. The Kansas City quarterback couldn't shake off the effects of flu-like symptoms or shake free from a buzzing Denver defense as he turned in one of the most pedestrian performances of his career in a 24-9 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. “Worst I felt walking out of the stadium,” Mahomes said after his first loss in seven starts in Denver and the Chiefs' first loss to the Broncos si
The Oiler and Flames went very different directions, but both drew inspiration from the Battle of Alberta as they descended upon Commonwealth Stadium.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers wide reciever Diontae Johnson called for the referees to be fined following Pittsburgh's 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, a defeat in which quarterback Kenny Pickett left with a rib injury following a big hit. “They were calling some stupid stuff,” Johnson said. “They should get fined for making terrible calls. That’s how (mad) I am because they cost us the game. I don’t care what nobody says, they cost us the game. “(The referees) must’ve got paid goo
One driver dead, another injured in ‘on-track incident’ at Daytona International Speedway
Golfweek caught up with the opinionated funnyman to discuss the state of pro golf.
On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here. ___ The NFL has done everything in its power to protect quarterbacks short of putting a flag on them. Can’t hit them high. Can’t hit them low. Can’t touch them too late. But the two most devastating QB injuries this season didn’t involve a violent hit. Kirk Cousins wasn’t even touched before he went down Sunday. Aaron Rodgers was barely hit on a sack when he suffered a torn Achilles te
After a wild day of surprises and many near-upsets, we have a little more clarity ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings show.
The top five stayed the same in this week's US LBM Coaches Poll with Georgia remaining at No.1 but Oregon made a big move inside the top 10.