Zeke Nnaji with an alley oop vs the Philadelphia 76ers

After Hall of Famer called him "very sensitive" and said he couldn't handle criticism, Suns forward replied he'll "never respect" Barkley's opinions.
LeBron James returned to the court Sunday in the Lakers' loss to the Bulls, and former teammate Patrick Beverley had something to say about it.
From Tyrese Maxey to James Wiseman, and Oscar Tshiebwe to Kahlil Whitney, a look back at how things panned out for every boys’ player in the 2019 McDonald’s All-American game.
The Mavericks lost a second straight game to the Hornets while Kyrie Irving had a fan ejected from Charlotte's home arena.
The retired NBA star had to rely on crutches, but he shared a video of himself using a weights machine
O.G. Anunoby scored 29 points, Fred VanVleet had 28 and the Toronto Raptors never trailed in a 114-104 win over Washington Wizards on Sunday. Pascal Siakam had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Jakob Poeltl had 12 points and 12 rebounds. “O.G. obviously had it going tonight,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.
Longtime NBA reporter Howard Beck joins Vince Goodwill for a very fun episode of Good Word with Goodwill where the guys discuss LeBron's return, Zion's future and the Mavericks disastrous season.
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses why he scolded a teammate for not getting more fancy with their breakaway a few games ago and how he decided to do a 360 dunk vs. the Wizards.
HoopsHype re-drafts the strong 2009 class, headlined by Stephen Curry, James Harden, Jrue Holiday and many more star players.
The Chicago Bulls cruised to a 118-108 win over the Lakers on Sunday afternoon.
Several problems plaguing inconsistent Heat
The showdown between MVP front-runners fizzled Monday when Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was ruled out against the Nuggets and star Nikola Jokic. Embiid has a sore right calf. He was at the team's shootaround Monday morning but a trainer wrapped a large ice pack on his right leg and the 76ers decided to hold him out at Denver, their third game in four nights. Embiid sat out the second half against Chicago last week because of calf tightness but played in back-to-back games on the 76ers'
O.G. Anunoby made the difference for the Raptors on Sunday, scoring 29 points to stave off the Wizards at Scotiabank Arena.
Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has plenty of confidence in his new-look team’s ability to defend at every position, all over the court, even with the ball in Stephen Curry’s hands and the game on the line. Karl-Anthony Towns hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds to play after Kyle Anderson stole a pass by Draymond Green, and the Timberwolves held off the Golden State Warriors 99-96 on Sunday night. “Defensively I thought we were really, really good,” Finch said.
The Bucks will be missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday on Monday as they welcome back Goran Dragic after a six-week injury.
TORONTO — Despite some self-inflicted adversity, the Toronto Raptors got it together when it mattered most. O.G. Anunoby scored a game-high 29 points, Fred VanVleet added 28 and the Toronto Raptors pulled out a 114-104 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. After taking a 17-point lead into halftime, the Raptors saw their edge diminish to just one point late in the third quarter. "We lost some urgency in the third quarter, slipped up a little bit, but we picked it up and finished strong,
Joel Embiid got the better of Nikola Jokic last time, but the NBA MVP tussle is still in the balance as they meet again on Monday.
While the Trail Blazers are in full tank mode, they can still help you take home a fantasy championship. Dan Titus reveals his top pickups.
ATLANTA (AP) — Ja Morant scored 27 points in his return to the Memphis starting lineup and the Grizzlies held off the Atlanta Hawks 123-119 on Sunday night for their sixth consecutive win. Desmond Bane added 25 points for Memphis, twice delivering fourth-quarter baskets after Atlanta pulled within one. Memphis is second in the Western Conference despite a 15-22 road record. But the six-game winning streak, the NBA's longest active streak, includes two victories away from home. Morant received a
The Miami Heat is trying to regain its identity late in the season, as its usually reliable defense has been among the worst in the NBA since the All-Star break.