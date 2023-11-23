New Zealand's National Party confirms coalition gov't

STORY: The centre-right National Party won the largest share of votes in New Zealand's Oct. 14 general election but needed the support of both right-wing ACT New Zealand and the populist New Zealand First parties to form a majority government.

Negotiations have dragged on as the three parties had to agree on a political agenda for the coming three years and allocate ministerial positions.

A formal signing agreement between the parties was expected on Friday (November 24) and ministerial positions could be announced later that day, Luxon told reporters, adding that a swearing in ceremony of the new government could take place on Monday (November 27).