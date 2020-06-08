New Zealand says coronavirus 'eliminated', to lift most curbs

"Today there are no active cases in New Zealand. We have tested almost 40,000 people for COVID-19 in the past 17 days and none have tested positive. We have had no one in hospital for COVID-19 for 12 days. It's been 40 days since the last case of community transmission, 22 days since that person finished their self-isolation. And so today I can announce that Cabinet has agreed that we will now move to Level One, to get our economy fully open again and we will start almost immediately. We move down to COVID-19 Alert Level One from midnight tonight, " said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

And when asked how she celebrated, she answered: " I did a little dance".

Public and private events, the retail and hospitality industries and all public transport could resume without social distancing norms still in place across much of the world, she said.

"While the job is not done, there is no denying this is a milestone ... Thank you, New Zealand," Ardern told reporters.