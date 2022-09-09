New Zealand mourns Queen's death, says Arden

STORY: "I know I speak for all New Zealanders in conveying our deepest sympathy, to members of the royal family and condolences to King Charles III on behalf of the government and New Zealanders at this time of enormous loss," Ardern said.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.

She was the head of state of Britain, New Zealand and 13 other realms within the Commonwealth of Nations.

Her eldest son Charles, 73, is now king.