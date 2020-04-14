New Zealand Man Drinks Beers on Roof While Wife Thinks He's Hard at Work

Day 13 of coronavirus self-isolation had Auckland man Nigel Gainfort kicking up his heels and sinking back beers while his wife Karen thought he was working hard on their roof.

In video filmed on April 6, Gainfort can be seen relaxing in his chair atop the very roof he was assumed to be hard at work on. While sipping at his aptly-named beverages, the tradesman was careful to sound off his drill and hammer at a block to keep up appearances.

Auckland accounted for at least 136 of the 1,072 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand as at April 14. Credit: Nigel Gainfort via Storyful