New Zealand 'extremist' inspired by Islamic State: Ardern

The attacker, who was not named, had been a "person of interest" for about five years, Ardern said, adding that he had been killed within 60 seconds of beginning his attack in the city of Auckland.

Police following the man thought he had gone into the New Lynn supermarket to do some shopping but he pulled out what one witness described as a large knife and started stabbing people.

Of the six wounded people, three were in critical condition, one in serious condition and another in moderate condition, the St John ambulance service said.