New Zealand Bridge Collapses From Swelling River

A bridge in Manawatu, New Zealand, was torn apart by the force of a large build-up of branches on a swelled Manawatu River caused by Cyclone Gabrielle on February 14.

Footage captured by William Menzies shows the moment the flooded bridge succumbed to the weight of debris that pushed against the left side of the bridge. The bridge bent to the right and snapped away from the rest of the road, then was quickly pushed down the river by the strong currents.

Cyclone Gabrielle brought heavy rain to Central New Zealand on February 16 but a high pressure system was expected to bring calmer weather for the weekend. Credit: William Menzies via Storyful