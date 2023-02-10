New Zealand braces for Cyclone Gabrielle

STORY: “The addition of strong winds and storm surges will mean there are additional risks and the impacts will compound those that are still being felt from last month’s event,” Auckland Emergency Management Deputy Controller, Rachel Kelleher said at a media briefing.

Auckland residents told local media they were stocking up on water and other basic necessities, while hoping "it all goes well".

With Gabrielle forecast to impact New Zealand's North Island from Sunday (February 12) through to Tuesday (February 14), authorities are urging residents to prepare essential supplies, food and water to last three days and warned power cuts could affect automated cash machines.