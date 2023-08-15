Who is Zaya Wade? 3 Things to Know About Dwyane Wade's Daughter

The Canadian Press

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — The U.S. World Cup basketball team got its first big test of the summer Sunday, and a perfect shooting night from Jalen Brunson helped ensure the Americans passed. Brunson was 9 for 9 from the field on the way to a team-best 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 14 and the U.S. pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Spain 98-88 in a pre-World Cup exhibition between tournament favorites. Spain is the No. 1-ranked team in the world according to FIBA; the U.S. is No. 2. The Ame