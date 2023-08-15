Who is Zaya Wade? 3 Things to Know About Dwyane Wade's Daughter
Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya Wade is a model and LGBTQ+ advocate
At an event in China, 10-time All-Star James Harden blasts Sixers president Daryl Morey: "I will never be part of an organization that he's part of."
James Harden dropped a nuclear bomb during his China tour against Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey: James Harden on his China tour: "Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of. Let me ...
The family shared sweet moments throughout the night on social media, and Wade even paid tribute to his crew during his touching enshrinement speech
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — The U.S. World Cup basketball team got its first big test of the summer Sunday, and a perfect shooting night from Jalen Brunson helped ensure the Americans passed. Brunson was 9 for 9 from the field on the way to a team-best 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 14 and the U.S. pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Spain 98-88 in a pre-World Cup exhibition between tournament favorites. Spain is the No. 1-ranked team in the world according to FIBA; the U.S. is No. 2. The Ame
The six-time NBA All-Star was inducted into the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class on Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Fans waved a German flag and chanted Dirk Nowitzki’s name when he walked the red carpet into Symphony Hall on Saturday night for the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. In his acceptance speech, the former Dallas big man told his parents, “Danke.” Tony Parker’s fans whooped it up when he took the stage to lead off the proceedings. “There are a lot of French people in town. Sorry,” the San Antonio Spurs point guard said. Spain was well-represented, too, with P
HoopsHype breaks down the 12 highest-paid players in the history of the Philadelphia 76ers, led by Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.
Another elite class of 2024 boys’ basketball recruit with a Kentucky offer has committed. See where top-ranked center Flory Bidunga will be playing college basketball.
The actor also breaks down the relationship between the Lakers icon and coach Pat Riley in the HBO drama series The post ‘Winning Time’ Star Quincy Isaiah Talks the ‘Large Task’ of Portraying Magic Johnson appeared first on TheWrap.
During last week’s Under Armour basketball event in Atlanta, several top college recruits impressed against high-level competition. Here’s who stood out during a closed-door scrimmage.
Heat icon Dwyane Wade is officially a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Here are the highlights from Wade’s 25-minute induction speech ...
In an era when much of sports broadcasting is dominated by hot takes, ESPN has decided to go with a class on-air announcing team for its NBA broadcast coverage. The network said Monday that ever-steady play-by-play guy Mike Breen will be joined by Doris Burke and Doc Rivers on the broadcaster’s A-team for big games. …
76ers guard James Harden had opted into the final season of his $35.6 million contract with the idea that Philadelphia would work to find a trade.
The 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony had a little bit of everything, capped by Dwyane Wade's heart-tugging (and hilarious) finish.
