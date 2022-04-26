Zaporizhzhia govt video shows digging of defences

STORY: The video clips from the Zaporizhzhia region state administration showed excavators digging up soil and workers in trenches.

“The job here is a regular one. We're building fortifications which will save the lives of our warriors and will let them effectively defend the city," said Oleksandr Starukh, head of Zaporizhzhia region state administration.

On Tuesday (April 26), regional administration said two rockets hit commercial premises and a third rocket exploded before reaching its target.