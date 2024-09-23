Zack Wheeler's eight strikeouts
Zack Wheeler strikes out eight batters over seven-plus innings while only allowing two runs in his start against the Mets
Zack Wheeler strikes out eight batters over seven-plus innings while only allowing two runs in his start against the Mets
The Detroit Tigers moved into one of the American League's three wild-card playoff spots after beating the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, coupled with the Minnesota Twins losing to the Boston Red Sox.
Andy Dalton started at quarterback Sunday, and the Carolina Panthers' offense didn't look like the worst in football. Far from it.
The Chiefs held off two AFC contenders in the first two weeks and hit the road for the first time in 2024
It's time to look ahead to Week 4! Check out these three fantasy football waiver wire suggestions.
Devin Singletary gave himself up at the 1-yard line late on Sunday afternoon instead of scoring an easy touchdown.
New York was dominant from start to finish, outscoring Atlanta 29-16 in the first quarter. Here’s how the Liberty won Game 1.
Clark has set scoring, attendance and ratings records and has the Fever in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Can she lead Indiana to a playoff upset next?
Morris, a two-time Super Bowl winner and three-time Pro Bowler, was a key part of Miami's 1972 unbeaten season.
Truex was 24th at Bristol after a speeding penalty and hasn't finished in the top 10 since July.
Colorado won its Big 12 opener over Baylor, 38-31, in thrilling fashion after tying the game on a 43-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders to LaJohntay Wester with no time remaining in regulation.
Oklahoma made a quarterback switch during the loss.
No. 12 Utah won its first official Big 12 conference game, defeating No. 14 Oklahoma State with an oppressive defense and tough running game.
USC's Woody Marks made a heck of a play to take the football from Grant.
The 2024 Cardinals were average in run prevention and below average in run production.
Follow along as we cover all the action on a busy college football Saturday.
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon is listed as doubtful for Week 3's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings due to an ankle injury.
Here are Yahoo Sports’ picks for every series, as well as a deep dive on the biggest themes of the postseason.
With no broadcast deals, venues or sponsors secured, FIFA's efforts to launch its expanded Club World Cup are clouded by financial unknowns and lukewarm interest from top clubs.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to victory for a successful Week 3.
Ohtani hit three homers and drove in 10 RBI in the Dodgers' 20-4 win.