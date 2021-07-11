Zack Greinke K's Luke Voit

The Canadian Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning against All-Star closer Josh Hader and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Saturday night in a game that included three ejections. Suárez hit a 2-0 pitch from Hader (3-1) into the second deck of the right-field bleachers for his 18th homer. Heath Hembree took care of Milwaukee in the bottom half for his second consecutive save and sixth overall, helping the Reds pull within five games of the NL Central-lead