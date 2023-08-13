Zack Gelof's second home run (8)
Zack Gelof powers his second homer of the game, a solo smash to center field to give the A's a 5-1 lead in the 5th inning
Every game of the Rugby World Cup as hosts France kick-off the tournament against favourites New Zealand in Paris
The Duke of Sussex has spent the last few days away from his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – but he is making a speedy exit from Singapore to return to his family
Harper walked hand-in-hand with the Argentine football great ahead of the his team’s game against Charlotte FC.
Ahead of his UFC on ESPN 51 main event, watch back Vicente Luque's bloody battle with Mike Perry from August 2019.
Australia beat France in a 10-round penalty shootout that sent millions across the co-host nation erupting in joy.
The Blue Jays are adding Jose Bautista's name to the Level of Excellence at the Rogers Centre on Saturday.
World number one Iga Swiatek lost 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 to Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals of the Canadian Open in a match disrupted by novelty song Cotton Eye Joe.
Four-time race winner William Byron will be forced to start from the back of the field in Sunday’s Brickyard 200 after failing pre-race inspection three times on Friday. NASCAR officials barred the No. 24 Chevrolet from Saturday’s qualifying session. Byron’s car chief also was ejected for the rest of this weekend and Byron must serve a pass-thru penalty after taking the green flag.
Cam Smith birdied three of his last four holes Saturday for a 4-under 67 that allowed him to pull away from Phil Mickelson and build a four-shot lead in LIV Golf-Bedminster. Mickelson also had a 67, one of his best rounds of the year in the LIV Golf League considering Trump National Bedminster has not yielded low scoring this week. Smith picked up birdies on the 15th, the par-3 16th and the par-5 18th.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Hervé Renard walked away from the narrowest of Women’s World Cup quarterfinal exits and immediately started plotting France’s next opportunity to avenge a loss to Australia. Co-host Australia held fifth-ranked France 0-0 in regulation and extra time and then won 7-6 in a penalty shootout on Saturday in Brisbane. The Australians advanced to the semifinals for the first time and will next face European champion England. Renard’s French lineup will go home, their attentio
The Duke of Sussex is in Singapore for a charity polo match but it seems he has family on his mind as he has bought gifts for his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Cameron Smith bounced back from his worst finish of the year with a 5-under 66 on Friday, giving him a one-shot lead over Charles Howell III at LIV Golf-Bedminster. Smith finished 35th last week at The Greenbrier.
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain soccer superstar Neymar has reportedly agreed a two-year deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. France's leading sports daily L'Equipe said on its website Sunday that the PSG and Brazil forward will receive a total of 160 million euros ($175 million) over two seasons. No details were given as to how much the transfer fee would be for Neymar, who has also been linked with a return to Barcelona. The Associated Press has asked defending French champion PSG to con
Alcaraz had not lost since the French Open.
NFL players, especially linemen, lose a lot of weight after retirement with simple diet changes.
The Duke of Sussex played in a charity polo match alongside longtime friend, Nacho Figueras, in support of his Sentebale charity
BBC Sport's football expert Rachel Brown-Finnis gives her predictions for the quarter-final matches at the Women's World Cup.
Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with Chicago's Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two on Saturday. Ramírez, who knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch, will serve the suspension this weekend during Cleveland's series in Tampa Bay. Ramírez won't play Saturday or Sunday. Anderson was suspended six games for fighting with Ramirez near second base and triggering a benches-clearing melee on Aug. 5 between the Gua
The top Premier League goalscorer currently registered to a club in the division is Mohamed Salah with 139 and after him comes Romelu Lukaku on 121 goals, for four different clubs. At 30 years old, he is now spending his week with the rest of the Chelsea squad outsiders.
TORONTO — The familiar song of "Jo-se, Jo-se, Jo-se" echoed around Rogers Centre for the first time in six years as Jose Bautista was added to the Toronto Blue Jays' Level of Excellence on Saturday. A visibly emotional Bautista was honoured in a 45-minute ceremony before Toronto hosted the Chicago Cubs, culminating in him throwing the opening pitch out to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a symbolic passing of the torch between two centrepieces of the Blue Jays' offence. "You guys have no idea how much thi