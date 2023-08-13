Zack Gelof's second home run (8)

Associated Press

Cam Smith birdied three of his last four holes Saturday for a 4-under 67 that allowed him to pull away from Phil Mickelson and build a four-shot lead in LIV Golf-Bedminster. Mickelson also had a 67, one of his best rounds of the year in the LIV Golf League considering Trump National Bedminster has not yielded low scoring this week. Smith picked up birdies on the 15th, the par-3 16th and the par-5 18th.