The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Following a lengthy delay at the start, Tuesday night's game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians was postponed by rain. Both starting pitchers got warmed up in the bullpen and it appeared the second game of the series between the AL Central teams was set to start on time when the grounds crew brought out the tarp just minutes before the first pitch. Only a light rain came down in Progressive Field before it was officially called after an 87-minute delay. The game ha