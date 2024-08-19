Zach McKinstry's game-tying single
Zach McKinstry hits an RBI single to right-center field to tie the game at 2 in the 10th
The Broncos had to be thrilled with what they saw from Bo Nix.
“The arrow is pointing up and he’s feeling good as it relates to the hamstring tightness from last week.”
The Indiana Fever have won two consecutive games coming out of the WNBA's Olympics break, beating the Seattle Storm on Sunday, 92–75.
Yabusele, who previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaged 14 points per game during France's Olympic silver medal run.
Aubrey's kick doesn't officially count, but it was a pretty impressive boot.
It's not easy for a rookie to pick up Andy Reid's offense and play a big role right away. Xavier Worthy could be an exception.
Beltré will join Nolan Ryan and Iván Rodríguez as the only Rangers players to receive the honor.
The Raiders' QB1 competition might not have a clear answer yet.
Russell Wilson got his first preseason start after being held out last week.
Mahomes said head coach Andy Reid had been pushing him to try it during a game.
Daniel Jones' preseason got off to a troubling start.
Michael Penix Jr. is done for the preseason, Raheem Morris said.
With flag football making its Olympic debut in LA 2028, Team USA QB Darrell Doucette says NFL player won't be able to join the roster without a fight.
The 40-year-old three-time Cy Young Award winner is currently on the IL with arm fatigue.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He was previously on the IL this season with back tightness.
Donovan, who has limited coaching experience, will take the helm after the Wave unexpectedly fired former coach Casey Stoney in June.
Jori Epstein checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
Most of the key players return on a high-powered offense, and the schedule lines up well for a Tigers team that has serious playoff ambitions.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?