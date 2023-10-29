Zach LaVine slams it home

He was reportedly found Saturday in his Los Angeles-area home The post Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ Star, Dies at 54 of Apparent Drowning appeared first on TheWrap.
Matthew Perry, known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit NBC sitcom “Friends,” has died, LA Times reports. He was 54. Perry was found dead Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told the LA Times. Authorities found him unresponsive around 4 p.m, and there was no signs of …
Michael Cohen once said he’d take a bullet for Donald Trump. But the drastic change between then and now was made apparent when the onetime fixer and personal attorney testified last week as a key witness in the fraud trial that could take down Trump’s business empire. Cohen’s highly anticipated testimony publicly pitted him against his former…
Former President Trump again attacked the New York judge presiding over his civil fraud trial, calling him a “nut job” for ruling that his daughter Ivanka Trump must testify in the case. In a Truth Social post Saturday, Trump called the judge “Trump hating,” and “unhinged.” “I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at…
They showed no outward signs of trauma, ruling out predators and poachers, researchers said.
"Teens in Netflix movies vs teens in real life," one social media user captioned the image.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday asked former President Donald Trump whether he wants to appear on television when he stands trial in federal court on charges of attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington asked Trump’s lawyers to give their opinion by Nov. 10 on media requests to broadcast the trial, which is scheduled to begin in March 2024. Prosecutors have said in court filings that they oppose the effort but have not explained why.
Oleg Tsaryov, 53, is a former Ukrainian lawmaker and was thought to be in line to lead a puppet government for Vladimir Putin in Kyiv.
A Russian soldier told his mother about the "slaughter" of 1,000 of his comrades in a call intercepted by Ukraine.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel confirmed they had split in March 2011, but they didn't comment on their private relationship until after they got engaged in Montana in December.
CNN’s Erin Burnett speaks with former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen as he describes his experience testifying against his former boss in the New York civil fraud trial.
EW has the exclusive reveal of one of the celebrity couple's campy Halloween costumes ahead of Live's annual Halloween episode.
The Duchess of Cambridge leads an incredibly healthy, active lifestyle. Here's what happened when a HELLO! writer tried Kate's gruelling running, yoga, HIIT and weight training workout for 14 days
James Middleton and wife Alizee Thevenet welcomed son Inigo earlier in the month, but the youngster is in line to inherit something none of his cousins will
Ivanka Trump was her dad's top loan negotiator, winning $400M from Deutsche Bank that NY officials say was secured through Donald Trump's fuzzy math.
The model and judge ended up with a "deep" scratch and someone had to "come and glue it shut."
New Zealanders consider the growing population of around 500 as a conservation win that’s been a century in the making.
Today on the Telegraph’s Ukraine: The Latest podcast, we bring you the latest updates from Ukraine, hear the news from the EU council meeting in Brussels and we interview a former Apache attack helicopter pilot.
As the first from his Muslim village to volunteer for the Israeli army, life was not easy for Fadel Faour, who now finds himself on the front line of the Gaza war.
Ellie Goulding performed onstage combining two daring 2023 trends - no trousers and cool-girl tights - see photos