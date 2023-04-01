Zach LaVine with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Sin City wasn't kind to Canadian skip Brad Gushue. He's hoping a return to the nation's capital will work more in his favour. After settling for silver in his last two trips to the world men's curling championship in Las Vegas, Gushue will try to get back to the top of the podium at the 2023 playdowns starting Saturday at TD Place. "If we can really just enjoy it and ride that wave, I think good things can happen," Gushue said. "But it's a challenge. It's a lot easier said than it is do