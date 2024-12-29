Zach LaVine hammers it home

The Nuggets could be a perfect fit for the Bulls guard, who has never played next to a superstar.
Vincent Goodwill and The Athletic’s James Edwards react to Karl Anthony-Towns’ fast start in New York and whether or not the Knicks can translate this into playoff success. Then, Vince and James break down Cade Cunningham’s spectacular season so far and if he deserves his first NBA All-star Selection. Later, Vince James chat trade destinations for Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler.
Let's take a look at which teams are in need of making a move, and how they should approach the trade deadline.
The Trojans got a Week 1 win over LSU and beat Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
Sirianni was reportedly rankled by Ertz enthusiastically high-fiving him after their game.
The Giants could be the first NFL team to finish 0-9 at home if they lose to the Colts in Week 17.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR tight end rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
After a messy opening weekend, everybody has their own ideas on how to "fix" the playoff. Here's what's actually being considered behind closed doors.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
Following a breakout campaign in 2024, Manaea will be staying in Queens as the Mets rebuild their rotation.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
On this week's overreaction pod, Dan Wetzel Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde acknowledge what led to home teams handedly winning each matchup. They cover how offensive line and defensive line play factored into it, and recognize how amazing it was to see all 4 games played on college campuses.
Luzardo is coming off an injury-filled 2024 but will be a big boost to the Phillies' rotation if he can stay healthy.
As the undisputed greatest leadoff hitter of all time who played for 25 seasons, Henderson’s legacy is difficult to distill into any single statistic or highlight. But his stolen-bases record is a good place to start.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.