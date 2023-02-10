Zach LaVine with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets

"We haven't spoken since that night," Barkley said during a recent podcast appearance
In a move that changes the landscape of the NBA, the Nets are trading Kevin Durant to the Suns for a massive haul of players and draft picks.
ESPN's Jalen Rose did not mince words over Davis' "jealous" response to James' milestone.
The pair, who have been together since high school, officially tied the knot in 2013
‘You could have just… not tweeted it,’ the actor wrote on Twitter
The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are all swapping point guards.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers trading Patrick Beverley to the Magic for Mo Bamba.
LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers superstar could break the record as soon as Tuesday.
"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie
NBA fans and media members react to the biggest moves at the trade deadline, including the Lakers trading Russell Westbrook.
Ticket prices have gradually declined in every 24-hour window since Sunday night and might end up being the cheapest on average since Super Bowl LIII.
Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said he isn't interested in mortgaging the future for a rental.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
The Hornets traded Jalen McDaniels to the 76ers and Mason Plumlees to the Clippers ahead of Thursday’s deadline.
The European Super League backers have revealed that they want to launch a new version of the project that crashed two years ago: a multi-division competition of 60 to 80 teams with no permanent members, and a minimum of 14 games per club, per season.
DETROIT — Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson was sent to hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Detroit. The team said Thursday that the incident occurred around 6 p.m. while Andersson was riding a scooter to dinner. The 26-year-old Andersson was released from hospital later Wednesday night after undergoing a "battery of tests," the Flames said in Twitter post. Calgary was in Detroit for a Thursday night game with the Red Wings. "He was going t
Brittany Mahomes enjoyed a fun trip to Arizona with daughter Sterling as they prepare to see Patrick Mahomes play in the Super Bowl this Sunday
Tom Brady had his son stand back-to-back with his former New England Patriots teammate, Julian Edelman, to show the height difference between the two
The exchange came after the UFC president briefly forgot the Russian’s name at a news conference
Fight fans will be hoping it is a case of third time lucky when Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally meet this month.