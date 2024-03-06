Zach Ertz is signing 1-year contract with Commanders worth up to $5M 'Up To The Minute'
Tight end Zach Ertz is signing a 1-year contract with Washington Commanders worth up to $5M
Joy Behar is the last OG co-host on The View, still standing since the daytime talk show premiered on ABC in 1997. As the co-hosts discussed news that Jason Kelce was retiring from the NFL, Behar opened up about leaving the show at some point and what she would miss the most. “He sounds more …
Saban retired Jan. 10 after 17 seasons and six national titles at Alabama.
Players continue to fail to address the OWGR’s main reason for not granting LIV points in the first place.
The couple tied the knot in April 2022 and share two sons, Tatum and River
Verstappen was asked if his father regretted his remarks, which not only cast further doubt over Horner’s future, but of his son.
The Florida Panthers are fortifying their forward depth ahead of another push for a Stanley Cup.
Now that LIV has given up on OWGR points, here's how far players have fallen in the ranking since they joined.
Where might he land?
OTTAWA — The NHL-leading Florida Panthers gave their offence some scoring punch on Wednesday by acquiring veteran forward Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators. The Senators receive two draft picks in return — a conditional fourth-round selection this year (becomes a third-round pick in 2026 if the Panthers win the Stanley Cup) and a third-round pick in 2025. Ottawa also retains 50 per cent of Tarasenko's remaining salary. The Senators signed Tarasenko to a one-year, US$5-million contract
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed veteran forward Sam Gagner on waivers, the NHL club announced Tuesday. The 34-year-old, in his third stint with the Oilers, has five goals and five assists in 27 games this season. The Oilers signed Gagner to a one-year, two-way contract worth US $775,000 on Oct. 31. He appeared in 18 games over November and December before being sidelined with a concussion. He has been used sparingly since returning, losing his bottom-six forward minutes to Corey Perry
The Dutchman’s future at Red Bull is in the spotlight after his father Jos Verstappen called on team principal Christian Horner to be dismissed.
Kelce shared that he had some help watching over his daughters on the latest episode of his 'New Heights' podcast with brother Travis
The FIA said Tuesday that its compliance officer has received two complaints “detailing potential allegations involving certain members of its governing body" in seeming reference to whistleblower claims against the president of Formula 1's governing body. The BBC reported this week that FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly intervened to overturn a penalty given to Fernando Alonso at last year's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. A second BBC report says the same whistleblower also claims Ben Sulayem told officials not to certify the Las Vegas circuit for its high-profile race last November.
Onlookers have likened it something out of Star Wars, while others just think it’s plain ugly. But a leading cycling team hopes that its futuristic-looking new helmet will lead to a “big improvement” in time trial performance.
Reflecting on his time as Kelce's trainer, Joe O'Pella wrote that "what this man has meant to me and now my family over the past decade plus is nearly indescribable"
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland knew the impact his words could have . . . and said them anyway. The striker faced questions on Tuesday about his Manchester City future, and speculation about a move to Real Madrid. “If I say this now," Haaland said, "it’s probably gonna be a massive headline tomorrow. You never know what the future brings, but I’m happy. You can write this, but you also have to write everything I said before.” For full disclosure, Haaland spoke in glowing terms about l
Saquon Barkley is headed to NFL free agency after not receiving the franchise tag. Which teams might be the best fits for the Giants RB?
Mercedes driver George Russell has called for transparency following a report alleging that the president of Formula 1's governing body intervened to overturn a penalty. Russell finished fourth behind Fernando Alonso in last year's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but was briefly upgraded to third when Alonso was given a 10-second penalty because Aston Martin's pit crew touched the car with a jack while serving an earlier penalty. The BBC reported this week that an internal FIA document said president Mohammed Ben Sulayem had allegedly called another senior FIA official to say he thought the penalty should be overturned.
In a span of just a few days in the 2022 offseason, the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns made aggressive trades to acquire what they hoped would be franchise-altering quarterbacks. The results so far have been underwhelming. The Broncos are cutting ties already with Russell Wilson after investing heavy draft capital and $124 million for two years of mostly disappointing play, making the trade with Seattle and subsequent extension one of the worst deals in NFL history. The Browns still have a
It's crunch time in the NHL season, so it's time to make some hard cuts in order to give your fantasy hockey roster the lift it needs.