Zach Eflin strikes out six

The Canadian Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers hit a two-run triple and scored on Joey Votto's errant throw as the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Sunday for a four-game sweep. It was San Diego’s first-ever four-game sweep of the Reds and their first of any team since Aug. 18-21, 2011, against the Marlins. The Padres regained their stride in this series after losing 13 of their previous 17 games, including being swept by lowly Colorado at the end of a 1-5 trip. Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.