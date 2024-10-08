Zach Edey throws down the alley-oop!

Fantasy hoops analyst Dan Titus explains why he's fading three forwards this season.
Hurricane Milton reached Category 5 status on Monday, and is expected to make landfall near Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday night.
Dan Titus dives into fantasy hoops strategy, rankings, players to target and much more to help you dominate your drafts.
Breaking down Orlando's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
NIL and the transfer portal have ushered in a new era in college football, one where a perennial doormat like Vanderbilt can rough up mighty Alabama.
With the rivalry reaching a boiling point, the Padres scored early and often in their 10-2 victory to tie the series.
The Rams got a gift from Jordan Love on Sunday.
Memories of last year's playoff exit were fresh in everyone's mind until Harper's blast ignited his team's 7-6 victory to even the series.
Prescott led the Cowboys on a game-winning drive, throwing the game-winning touchdown pass with 20 seconds left.
The Chicago Bears offense looked like what fantasy football managers all expected it to in Week 5. But is it for real? Tera Roberts investigated.
Kyler Murray led the Cardinals on an epic comeback at the 49ers
Did we just witness the craziest college football weekend ever? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde recap an upset filled Week 6 that featured 4 top 10 teams lose. They start off with the two most shocking outcomes: Alabama falling to Vanderbilt and Tennessee stumbling against Arkansas.
Nick Castellanos walked it off for Philly and Fernando Tatis Jr. had a two-homer game for San Diego in Sunday's Game 2s.
"We need to fight, and that's what we did tonight," manager Dave Roberts said after his team's 7-5 victory
No. 1 Alabama got knocked off. So did No. 4 Tennessee. And that wasn't close to the extent of the upsets during a wild day where nobody was safe from a stunning loss.
Washington got a win over Michigan nine months after they met for the title.
The 7-0 victory for Cleveland was as commanding and comfortable a win as you’ll see this time of year.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings in London.
The Tigers were overwhelmed by the Aggies.
The Division Series continue with the National League Game 2s on Sunday.