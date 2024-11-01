Zach Edey slams home the alley-oop

Who will win individual awards this year? Our writers weigh in.
A Yankees-Dodgers World Series indeed did big numbers for MLB.
LeBron James and Donald Trump have clashed repeatedly over the past decade.
Before the season, this matchup looked like it might be between playoff contenders, but the Jets' fortunes have changed.
We ponder Stephen Curry’s injury impact, Joe Mazzulla's take on fighting, Zach LaVine's "untradable" contract and early panic for a couple of recent champions.
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey returned to practice on Thursday after completing his jury duty obligations.
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
Ohio State's visit to Penn State highlights a relatively light weekend of college football.
Who will make the Final Four? And will UConn three-peat?
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.
The impact of L.A.'s victory in Game 5 extends well beyond the stars to the team's unsung heroes and fans around the world.
The Dodgers showed their grit and resilience once again in rallying from down 5-0 to stun the Yankees in Game 5.
Juan Soto's free agency looms as the top item on the offseason agenda for GM Brian Cashman.
This offseason's free agent class is headlined by a generational hitter and full of fascinating players at a variety of positions.
McDavid was injured during his first shift in Monday's loss to the Blue Jackets.
The Yankees scored 11 runs in Game 4 to fend off a sweep in this Fall Classic.
What should fantasy football managers know heading into Week 9?
With key contributions from the bottom of the lineup and another shutdown outing by the bullpen, the Yankees rediscovered their swagger and stole some momentum
Week 8 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 9. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 9 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the premiere matchup of Week 10 between Ohio State and Penn State. They debate if Ryan Day or James Franklin has more pressure on their shoulders to win this matchup in Happy Valley.