Zach Edey & Purdue take care of NC State, advance to first title game since 1969

The Canadian Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Referee Steve Kozari was taken off the ice on a stretcher after colliding with Tampa Bay defenseman Haydn Fleury in the third period of the Pittsburgh Penguins' 5-4 win over the Lightning on Saturday. Kozari and Fleury ran into each other at center ice 6:11 into the third period as the Penguins began to advance the puck out of their defensive zone. Kozari hit his head on the ice and was down for several minutes while being tended to by medical personnel before they took him off