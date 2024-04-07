Zach Edey & Purdue take care of NC State, advance to first title game since 1969
Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer and Lance Jones discuss the Boilermakers’ Final Four win over NC State, advancing to their first National Championship game in 55 years.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Canada's Brad Gushue will again play for gold at the world men's curling championship. Gushue and his St. John's, N.L., team of Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker advanced to the championship final with a 9-4 semifinal win over Scotland's Bruce Mouat on Saturday. The Scots qualified for the semifinal game with an 8-4 qualification win over the United States earlier Saturday. Gushue will face Sweden's Niklas Edin in the final Sunday. Edin, a six-time champion,
Defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is in hospital after suffering a horror crash during stage four of the Tour of the Basque Country on Thursday.
A landowner is fighting to free itself from a contractual obligation to operate an unprofitable Barrhaven golf course forever.The legal battle over Cedarhill Golf and Country Club revolves around a subdivision agreement signed in 1980, which requires "the continued operation of a golf course on the property in perpetuity."Property owner Cedarhill Golf Enterprises asked a court to declare that obligation invalid and unenforceable. In a decision released this week, Justice Brian Abrams declined to
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
Aaliyah Edwards was called for an offensive foul in the closing seconds of the Final Four game against Iowa. The whistle had some seeing red.
Wrestling’s biggest night is back in the City of Brotherly Love! WrestleMania 40, taking place Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field, is the second time the premium live event is being held in Philadelphia, Pa. Fans will recall that WrestleMania 15, which saw The Rock (c) take on “Stone Cold” …
BANGKOK — Calgary's Jake (The One) Peacock won his Muay Thai debut in One Championship on Friday, earning a unanimous decision over Japanese bantamweight Kohei (Samurai Warrior) Shinjo. Peacock, who is missing his right hand, was the aggressor throughout the three-round fight at the storied Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Shinjo (7-3-0) could never find the range and Peacock (13-1-0) kept coming at him, scoring with high kicks in the third round. The Japanese fighter was bloodied but game as the fight
Matthew Dale was surprised to catch a fish so large so close to shore at the popular South Carolina beach.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark eventually found a way. Completely shut down in the first half, the most exciting player in women's college basketball now has one game left in her storied career at Iowa. She'll try to cap it off by bringing the Hawkeyes their first national championship. Clark scored 21 points and made three momentum-turning 3-pointers in the second half to rally Iowa past Paige Bueckers and UConn 71-69 in the women's Final Four on Friday night. Next up for the Hawkeyes (34-4) is
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Referee Steve Kozari was taken off the ice on a stretcher after colliding with Tampa Bay defenseman Haydn Fleury in the third period of the Pittsburgh Penguins' 5-4 win over the Lightning on Saturday. Kozari and Fleury ran into each other at center ice 6:11 into the third period as the Penguins began to advance the puck out of their defensive zone. Kozari hit his head on the ice and was down for several minutes while being tended to by medical personnel before they took him off
A GoFundMe page for Illinois high school freshman Aleksas Beiga has already raised $52,000 to support his family
Mike Schy’s biggest worry about Talley was that she’d fall out of love with golf before the age of 15.
Ludvig Aberg has a silky smooth swing, but don't be fooled, the Swedish star packs a healthy dose of power into every cut.
Norris will start Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix in third place, behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
His voice quavering as he fought tears, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team will play this season in the memory of the wife of a club executive who was killed this week by a falling tree. Cathy Tusiani died Wednesday when her car was struck during a storm in suburban Armonk. At the end of his pregame news conference before Friday's home opener, Boone spoke of the Tusianis.
Kelce made an appearance at the NCAA's March Madness semi finals in Cleveland Friday, April 5
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James will enter the NBA draft after one season at Southern California that was shortened by his recovery from cardiac arrest. The 19-year-old son of LeBron James announced Friday on his Instagram account that he also plans to retain his college eligibility and will enter the transfer portal. “I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” James wrote. James posted his decision hours before USC introduced Eric Muss
Strong, who grew up in the Raleigh area, had narrowed her list to three — UNC, Duke and UConn. Saturday, she announced her decision.
“Let someone else run your business before you blow everything your dad gave you.”