Zach Collins with a block vs the Indiana Pacers

The Canadian Press

LeBron James is expected to miss most of March with an injured tendon in his right foot, the Los Angeles Lakers said on Thursday. If that timetable holds, the Lakers will have to find a way to stay in the playoff race without the league's all-time scoring leader. The Lakers did not disclose the full extent of the injury, saying it was a tendon issue and that he will be "reevaluated in approximately three weeks." If James misses three more weeks, starting with Thursday, that would keep him out fo