Yuli Gurriel's two-run double

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Yuli Gurriel doubles to right field, driving in two runs to give the Astros a 2-1 lead in the 3rd

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories