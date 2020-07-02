Yuba, Sutter counties see increase in COVID-19 cases

While Yuba and Sutter counties are not on the California COVID-19 watchlist, as of Wednesday, health officials for the counties said they expect to be added very soon.

Officials said they're seeing a concerning spike in cases because of large family gatherings.

Back in April, Yuba and Sutter counties averaged one new novel coronavirus case every two days. In May, the area saw one new COVID-19 case per day. By June, the counties saw five new virus cases per day.

As of Wednesday, the region is averaging 20 new COVID-19 cases per day.

Officials said too many people have been ignoring the guidelines and gathering for holidays and special events, which lead to the spike in virus cases.

