WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) -A senior Chinese military officer warned his U.S. counterpart on Thursday that any "arbitrary provocations" would be met with a "firm counterstrike" by China, but added that the two sides should strengthen dialogue and controls risks. The world's two largest economies are at loggerheads over a series of contentious issues, from the status of Chinese-claimed Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine to a broader contest for influence in the Asia Pacific. The Pentagon said that U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had spoken with China's Chief of the Joint Staff Department, General Li Zuocheng.