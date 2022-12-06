Yuba City pharmacies short on medication amid nationwide increase of respiratory illnesses
Over-the-counter medications are increasing in demand as people are contracting respiratory viruses at higher rates. As of Nov. 30, the Department of Health and Human Services recorded 19,593 new flu hospitalizations — up from 11,378 the last reported week — in the U.S. and 3,661 of those here in California. That increased number of illnesses is leading people to seek relief. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/yuba-city-medication-shortage-respiratory-illnesses/42160445