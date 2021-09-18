Yu Chang's solo home run
Yu Chang breaks the scoreless tie with a solo home run to left field in the top of the 2nd inning
Yu Chang breaks the scoreless tie with a solo home run to left field in the top of the 2nd inning
From signings to drama, here's everything you missed in the NHL while you were enjoying your summer.
Hamilton high school battled its way back after all hope was lost.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George did not look thrilled to be at the Clippers' groundbreaking event.
The Avalanche superstar has been the focal point of the NHL off-season's most hilarious social media saga, and now he wants to clear the air.
The Angels feared earlier this week that Shohei Ohtani may be done pitching for the season due to arm soreness.
Kane told reporters that he was contacted as part of the investigation into the incident.
With the first week of the NFL season in the books, football fans turn their attention to Week 2 where there's a number of intriguing matchups to feast on.
Colt Brennan set numerous NCAA records and drew national attention leading Hawaii from 2005-07.
GM Doug Armstrong confirmed that the male victim of the armed robbery is a prospect in the Blues organization.
“I couldn’t be happier to be here in Toronto.”
Robbie Ray, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Jose Berrios are the prime candidates to take to the mound for the Blue Jays if they make it to the wild-card game.
Bill Belichick, football historian.
Sharks forward Evander Kane recently opened up about his gambling issues while strongly denying recent accusations made by his estranged wife Anna.
From rules to strategy to rankings, here's everything you need to know about fantasy hockey keeper leagues.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every game on the NFL's Week 2 slate.
Griffen has been officially ruled out with a concussion.
Breaking down six NFL games with similar spreads.
Terry Francona left the team in July to deal with multiple health issues.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have extended the contract of forward Kailer Yamamoto by a year. The Oilers and the 22-year-old from Spokane, Wash., agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.175 million. Yamamoto compiled eight goals, 13 assists and 26 penalty minutes over 52 games for Edmonton last season. The five-foot-eight, 155-pound forward carried a plus-minus of nine through the season. He led all Oiler forwards in blocked shots with 40, ranked fourth in average ice time (16.22 minutes) and was s
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the COVID-19 related IL due to general illness symptoms and purchased the contract of right-hander Joey Krehbiel from Triple-A Durham before Saturday’s game against Detroit. Kiermaier was pinch-hit for during the sixth inning of Friday night’s 7-4, 10-inning win over the Tigers. The defensive wizard is hitting .247 with four homers and 33 RBIs in 110 games. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/