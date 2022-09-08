YouTuber Removed From US Open Quarterfinal After Getting Haircut During Match

YouTuber JiDion was removed by security from a US Open men’s quarterfinal after getting a haircut in the stands during the match on Tuesday, September 6, media reported.

Video filmed by Seth Jonas shows the internet personality getting a haircut in the stands as spectators watched on.

US Tennis Association spokesman Brendan McIntyre told national media that security escorted out two people “for disruption of play”.

The incident occurred during the quarterfinal match between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov, which finished in the early hours of Wednesday in an upset win for the latter. Credit: Seth Jonas via Storyful